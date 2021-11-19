Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage this year (230-of-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 322 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Allen has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Allen's 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts are 123.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those outings against the Colts, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Allen had 366 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Allen has racked up 879 passing yards (293.0 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (81-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's added 108 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

