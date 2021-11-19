Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage this year (230-of-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 322 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Bills have thrown the football in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Allen has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Allen's 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts are 123.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those outings against the Colts, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Allen had 366 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Allen has racked up 879 passing yards (293.0 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (81-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's added 108 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9%

