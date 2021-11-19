Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen leads Buffalo with 2,602 passing yards (289.1 per game) and has a 66.3% completion percentage this year (230-of-347) while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 322 rushing yards (35.8 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Allen has thrown 61 passes in the red zone this season, 51.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Allen's 162 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Colts are 123.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw multiple touchdown passes one time over those outings against the Colts, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Allen had 366 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Allen has racked up 879 passing yards (293.0 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (81-for-117) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's added 108 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
