Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has hauled in 55 passes for a team-best 775 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times and averages 86.1 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Jefferson is averaging 26 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 50.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
- Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
- This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a 143-yard performance against the Chargers last week on nine catches (15.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times.
- Jefferson has racked up 233 receiving yards (77.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
K.J. Osborn
41
12.0%
29
341
2
2
5.3%
