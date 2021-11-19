Justin Jefferson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 with the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has hauled in 55 passes for a team-best 775 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times and averages 86.1 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Jefferson is averaging 26 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 50.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.

This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a 143-yard performance against the Chargers last week on nine catches (15.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times.

Jefferson has racked up 233 receiving yards (77.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive