November 19, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Justin Jefferson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 with the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has hauled in 55 passes for a team-best 775 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 79 times and averages 86.1 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 23.2% (79 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Jefferson is averaging 26 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Packers, 50.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).
  • Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
  • This week Jefferson will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (221.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a 143-yard performance against the Chargers last week on nine catches (15.9 yards per catch) while being targeted 11 times.
  • Jefferson has racked up 233 receiving yards (77.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes on 20 targets in his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

