The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Dallas' games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 56.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 10.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those games.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Chiefs average 26.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the Cowboys allow per outing (21.7).

When Kansas City puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Chiefs average 404.5 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys give up per outing.

In games that Kansas City piles up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Cowboys.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Dallas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs surrender (24.1).

Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.

The Cowboys collect 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow per outing (373.2).

When Dallas picks up more than 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In five home games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).

Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in four away games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56).

Powered by Data Skrive.