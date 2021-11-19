Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will try to extend their three-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 55.6% of Dallas' games (5/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 56.
  • Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 10.2 points greater than the 45.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chiefs games have an average total of 53.8 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 52.0 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 4.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Kansas City's 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those games.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Chiefs average 26.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the Cowboys allow per outing (21.7).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs average 404.5 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys give up per outing.
  • In games that Kansas City piles up more than 354.0 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (20 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Cowboys.
  • Dallas has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Dallas has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs surrender (24.1).
  • Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 60.7 more yards per game (433.9) than the Chiefs allow per outing (373.2).
  • When Dallas picks up more than 373.2 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five home games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Chiefs home games this season is 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).
  • Dallas is unbeaten against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in four away games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56).

Powered by Data Skrive.