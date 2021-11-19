Publish date:
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kent State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 73.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 73.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 67.2, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 73.5 .
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 18.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips give up (38.7).
- Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 38.7 points.
- The Golden Flashes average 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips give up per contest (454.1).
- In games that Kent State amasses more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the Zips have 11 takeaways .
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Zips have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this season.
- Akron has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (36.8).
- The Zips collect 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (496.3).
- This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Akron
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
474.2
Avg. Total Yards
357.8
496.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.1
8
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11