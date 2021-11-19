MAC opponents will battle when the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 73.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Akron's games have gone over 73.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 67.2, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 73.5 .

The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 18.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips give up (38.7).

Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 38.7 points.

The Golden Flashes average 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips give up per contest (454.1).

In games that Kent State amasses more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the Zips have 11 takeaways .

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Zips have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this season.

Akron has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (36.8).

The Zips collect 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (496.3).

This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).

Season Stats