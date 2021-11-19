Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MAC opponents will battle when the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 73.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • Akron's games have gone over 73.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 67.2, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 73.5 .
  • The 55.4 PPG average total in Zips games this season is 18.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kent State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Golden Flashes rack up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips give up (38.7).
  • Kent State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 38.7 points.
  • The Golden Flashes average 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips give up per contest (454.1).
  • In games that Kent State amasses more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes have eight giveaways this season, while the Zips have 11 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.
  • Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Zips have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this season.
  • Akron has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes surrender (36.8).
  • The Zips collect 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per matchup (496.3).
  • This season the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Kent StateStatsAkron

31.5

Avg. Points Scored

22.4

36.8

Avg. Points Allowed

38.7

474.2

Avg. Total Yards

357.8

496.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

454.1

8

Giveaways

15

20

Takeaways

11