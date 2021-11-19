The Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) play the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) in college football action at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 60 points in three of 10 games this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 60 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.7 points higher than the combined 50.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 over/under in this game is 0.1 points higher than the 59.9 average total in Aggies games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-4-0 this year.

Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 29.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Aggies allow per matchup (40.2).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 40.2 points.

The Wildcats collect 81.0 fewer yards per game (394.4), than the Aggies allow per outing (475.4).

In games that Kentucky churns out over 475.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Aggies have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 36 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Aggies put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wildcats surrender (22.8).

New Mexico State is 5-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Aggies average only 13.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Wildcats allow per contest (341.1).

In games that New Mexico State totals over 341.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats