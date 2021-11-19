Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Kirk Cousins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 11 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) square off against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,434 passing yards (270.4 per game) and has a 68.1% completion percentage this year (231-of-339) while throwing 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cousins averages 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Cousins went 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 294 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has collected 665 passing yards (221.7 per game) while going 65-for-100 (65% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 16 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 5.3 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

