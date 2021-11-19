There will be player prop bet markets available for Kirk Cousins before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 11 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) square off against the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,434 passing yards (270.4 per game) and has a 68.1% completion percentage this year (231-of-339) while throwing 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cousins averages 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Cousins went 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 294 yards with two touchdown passes.

Over his last three games, Cousins has collected 665 passing yards (221.7 per game) while going 65-for-100 (65% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 16 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 5.3 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1%

Powered By Data Skrive