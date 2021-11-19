Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins leads Minnesota with 2,434 passing yards (270.4 per game) and has a 68.1% completion percentage this year (231-of-339) while throwing 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 73 rushing yards (8.1 ypg) on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 38 of his 339 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cousins averages 273.3 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Packers, 7.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in four games.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The 221.0 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Cousins went 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 294 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Over his last three games, Cousins has collected 665 passing yards (221.7 per game) while going 65-for-100 (65% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 16 rushing yards on eight carries (with one touchdown), averaging 5.3 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
