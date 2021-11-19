Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has hauled in 35 passes (57 targets) for 358 yards (39.8 per game) this year.
  • So far this season, 17.1% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
  • Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are giving up 225.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Shenault was targeted eight times and totaled 15 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Shenault has totaled 52 yards on nine catches, averaging 17.3 yards per game on 16 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive