There will be player prop bets available for Laviska Shenault Jr. before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has hauled in 35 passes (57 targets) for 358 yards (39.8 per game) this year.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are giving up 225.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Shenault was targeted eight times and totaled 15 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Shenault has totaled 52 yards on nine catches, averaging 17.3 yards per game on 16 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

