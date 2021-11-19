Publish date:
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Shenault has hauled in 35 passes (57 targets) for 358 yards (39.8 per game) this year.
- So far this season, 17.1% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
- Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers are giving up 225.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Shenault was targeted eight times and totaled 15 yards on three receptions.
- In his last three games, Shenault has totaled 52 yards on nine catches, averaging 17.3 yards per game on 16 targets.
Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laviska Shenault Jr.
57
17.1%
35
358
0
3
11.1%
Marvin Jones Jr.
66
19.8%
38
434
3
8
29.6%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Jamal Agnew
36
10.8%
21
211
1
3
11.1%
