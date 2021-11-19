Publish date:
Liberty vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
- In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 15.6 points greater than the 37.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Flames games this season is 57.4, 3.9 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Flames have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Flames put up 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.2).
- Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup.
- In games that Liberty amasses more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 12.5 more points per game (31.2) than the Flames give up (18.7).
- When Louisiana records more than 18.7 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames give up per matchup (316.6).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 316.6 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
446.5
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
316.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.8
13
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13