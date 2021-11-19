The Liberty Flames (7-3) and No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) will face each other at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

In 50% of Louisiana's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 15.6 points greater than the 37.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Flames games this season is 57.4, 3.9 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5-point over/under for this game is 3.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Flames have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Flames put up 15.9 more points per game (35.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.2).

Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Flames average 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up per matchup.

In games that Liberty amasses more than 357.8 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Flames have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 12.5 more points per game (31.2) than the Flames give up (18.7).

When Louisiana records more than 18.7 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames give up per matchup (316.6).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals over 316.6 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

