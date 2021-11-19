It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.

The 46.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points above the 43.1 average total in Steelers games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Chargers put up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers give up (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers collect 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per outing (348.9).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers allow (25.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Steelers collect 30 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers give up (361.1).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses more than 361.1 yards.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in five home games this season.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

In three road games this season, Pittsburgh has not hit the over.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

