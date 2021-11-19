Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 46.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 4.4 points above Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • The 46.5 over/under in this game is 3.4 points above the 43.1 average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Chargers put up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers give up (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers collect 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per outing (348.9).
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).
  • In Pittsburgh's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Steelers average 5.6 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Chargers allow (25.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.
  • The Steelers collect 30 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers give up (361.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses more than 361.1 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in five home games this season.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • In three road games this season, Pittsburgh has not hit the over.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

