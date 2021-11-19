C-USA foes will clash when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's over/under is 6.4 points higher than the combined 42.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 14.7 points fewer than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 58.4 points per game in 2021, 9.4 more than Friday's total.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Bulldogs score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles give up (29.9).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 28.0 more yards per game (393.0) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (365.0).

Louisiana Tech is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out more than 365.0 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (14).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Golden Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This season the Golden Eagles rack up 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (33.8).

The Golden Eagles rack up 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs give up (448.5).

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (17).

