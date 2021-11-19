The LSU Tigers (4-6) and UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) will face each other in a matchup at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 57.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 29 points or more.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

The Tigers average 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks allow (35.4).

LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.4 points.

The Tigers rack up 366.1 yards per game, 97.3 fewer yards than the 463.4 the Warhawks give up per matchup.

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 29 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Warhawks average 4.5 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Tigers surrender (26.6).

UL Monroe is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.6 points.

The Warhawks collect 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers allow.

In games that UL Monroe piles up more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats