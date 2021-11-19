Publish date:
LSU vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- UL Monroe's games have gone over 57.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 49.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 4.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- In LSU's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 29 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
- The Tigers average 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks allow (35.4).
- LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Tigers rack up 366.1 yards per game, 97.3 fewer yards than the 463.4 the Warhawks give up per matchup.
- This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (16).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 29 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- UL Monroe has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Warhawks average 4.5 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Tigers surrender (26.6).
- UL Monroe is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.6 points.
- The Warhawks collect 330.5 yards per game, 55.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Tigers allow.
- In games that UL Monroe piles up more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|UL Monroe
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
366.1
Avg. Total Yards
330.5
385.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.4
12
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16