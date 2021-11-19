Publish date:
Marshall vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- In 30% of Charlotte's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.3 points higher than the combined 60.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 59.2 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Thundering Herd average 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers surrender (30.3).
- Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd rack up only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per outing (455.3).
- Marshall is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 455.3 yards.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-4-1 this year.
- The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The 49ers score 7.2 more points per game (26.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.2).
- When Charlotte scores more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (381.0).
- Charlotte is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.0 yards.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Charlotte
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
474.0
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
381.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
21
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
12