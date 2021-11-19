C-USA foes will do battle when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Charlotte's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.5.

Saturday's over/under is 1.3 points higher than the combined 60.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.0 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.2 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Thundering Herd have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Thundering Herd average 3.5 more points per game (33.8) than the 49ers surrender (30.3).

Marshall is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.3 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per outing (455.3).

Marshall is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 455.3 yards.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-4-1 this year.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The 49ers score 7.2 more points per game (26.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (19.2).

When Charlotte scores more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers collect only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd give up (381.0).

Charlotte is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 381.0 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats