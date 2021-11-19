Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 38 catches (66 targets) and a team-high 434 receiving yards (48.2 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jones racked up 54 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the 49ers.

Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are allowing 225.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is eighth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jones grabbed two passes for 35 yards (17.5 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Jones has also contributed with 10 grabs for 91 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 19 times and averaged 30.3 receiving yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

