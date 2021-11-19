Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East opponents will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) meet the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.
  • In 66.7% of New York's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 13.6 points lower than the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 total in this game is 0.3 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.
  • Against the spread, Miami is 5-5-0 this year.
  • The Dolphins covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Miami has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins rack up 17.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Jets surrender per contest (32.9).
  • The Dolphins rack up 302.7 yards per game, 114.4 fewer yards than the 417.1 the Jets give up per matchup.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (7).
  • New York has covered the spread twice this year.
  • The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
  • New York's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
  • This season the Jets average 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins give up (25.2).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.
  • The Jets rack up 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (383.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 383.1 yards.
  • This year the Jets have turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than the Dolphins' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • In four games at home this season, New York has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • Miami has gone over the total twice in five away games this season.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

