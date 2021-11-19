AFC East opponents will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) meet the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

In 66.7% of New York's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.6, is 8.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.6 points lower than the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 total in this game is 0.3 points above the 44.2 average total in Jets games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Against the spread, Miami is 5-5-0 this year.

The Dolphins covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Miami has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins rack up 17.7 points per game, 15.2 fewer than the Jets surrender per contest (32.9).

The Dolphins rack up 302.7 yards per game, 114.4 fewer yards than the 417.1 the Jets give up per matchup.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (7).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread twice this year.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

New York's games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Jets average 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins give up (25.2).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.2 points.

The Jets rack up 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (383.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 383.1 yards.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than the Dolphins' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

In four games at home this season, New York has hit the over three times.

This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

Miami has gone over the total twice in five away games this season.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

