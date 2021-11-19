Publish date:
Miami vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 10 games this season.
- In 30% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
- The two teams combine to score 56.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 59.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Miami is 4-6-0 this year.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 8 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes score 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies allow (21.3).
- Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.
- The Hurricanes collect 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies allow per contest (372.6).
- In games that Miami amasses over 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- This year the Hokies put up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.5).
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies collect 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes allow (408.1).
- When Virginia Tech churns out over 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.3
30.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
444.5
Avg. Total Yards
360.7
408.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.6
17
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
12