ACC foes will battle when the Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in eight of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Virginia Tech's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

The two teams combine to score 56.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Hurricanes games this season feature an average total of 59.6 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56 over/under in this game is 3.4 points higher than the 52.6 average total in Hokies games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 4-6-0 this year.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 8 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes score 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies allow (21.3).

Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies allow per contest (372.6).

In games that Miami amasses over 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Virginia Tech's games this season have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

This year the Hokies put up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.5).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 30.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies collect 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes allow (408.1).

When Virginia Tech churns out over 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats