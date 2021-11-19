Publish date:
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of 10 times.
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 5.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Wolverines games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.1 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins surrender (31.4).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.
- The Wolverines average 442.4 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 412.4 the Terrapins give up per matchup.
- Michigan is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 412.4 yards.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Terrapins have forced (9).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Terrapins put up 26.9 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wolverines allow (16.1).
- When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines give up per matchup (301.5).
- Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses over 301.5 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Maryland
34.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
442.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.9
301.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.4
8
Giveaways
16
14
Takeaways
9