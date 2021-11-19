Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of 10 times.

Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 5.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 47.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolverines games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.1 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines score 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins surrender (31.4).

Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.4 points.

The Wolverines average 442.4 yards per game, 30.0 more yards than the 412.4 the Terrapins give up per matchup.

Michigan is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 412.4 yards.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times this season, one fewer than the Terrapins have forced (9).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Terrapins put up 26.9 points per game, 10.8 more than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

When Maryland records more than 16.1 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Terrapins collect 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines give up per matchup (301.5).

Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses over 301.5 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats