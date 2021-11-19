C-USA opponents will do battle when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) face the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Old Dominion's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.9 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 7.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.0 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Blue Raiders have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Blue Raiders score 3.3 more points per game (31.3) than the Monarchs give up (28.0).

Middle Tennessee is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.0 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (349.4), than the Monarchs give up per outing (357.9).

When Middle Tennessee picks up more than 357.9 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, eight more than the Monarchs' takeaways (10).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games when underdogs by 4 points or more this year.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Monarchs put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders surrender (26.9).

When Old Dominion records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Monarchs collect 384.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 365.5 the Blue Raiders give up.

Old Dominion is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 365.5 yards.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 19 times, 10 fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (29).

Season Stats