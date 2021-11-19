Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has racked up 529 yards on 44 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 52.9 yards per game, on 70 targets.
- Gesicki has been the target of 17.7% (70 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
- Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Gesicki has averaged 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Jets, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Jets have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 299.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game against the Ravens.
- Over his last three outings, Gesicki has amassed 102 yards (on seven grabs).
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
Myles Gaskin
48
12.2%
38
202
3
6
14.6%
