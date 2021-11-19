Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Mike Gesicki will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) meet in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has racked up 529 yards on 44 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 52.9 yards per game, on 70 targets.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 17.7% (70 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
  • Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gesicki has averaged 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Jets, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Jets have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 299.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game against the Ravens.
  • Over his last three outings, Gesicki has amassed 102 yards (on seven grabs).

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Myles Gaskin

48

12.2%

38

202

3

6

14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive