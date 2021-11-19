Mike Gesicki will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) meet in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has racked up 529 yards on 44 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 52.9 yards per game, on 70 targets.

Gesicki has been the target of 17.7% (70 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.

Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Gesicki has averaged 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Jets, 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Jets have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 299.3 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game against the Ravens.

Over his last three outings, Gesicki has amassed 102 yards (on seven grabs).

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9% Myles Gaskin 48 12.2% 38 202 3 6 14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive