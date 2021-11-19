Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to score 44.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the total in this contest.
- The 51.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Gophers put up 25.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Hoosiers allow per outing (32.0).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.0 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 365.8 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 376.7 the Hoosiers allow per matchup.
- Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 376.7 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.2).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Hoosiers average 307.1 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 296.7 the Golden Gophers allow.
- When Indiana picks up more than 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Indiana
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
307.1
296.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.7
10
Giveaways
19
12
Takeaways
9