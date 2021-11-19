Big Ten foes will do battle when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) battle the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Indiana's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 7.7 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 49.3, 5.8 points above Saturday's total of 43.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 8.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-5-0 this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Gophers put up 25.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Hoosiers allow per outing (32.0).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.0 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 365.8 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 376.7 the Hoosiers allow per matchup.

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 376.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread twice this season.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (18.6) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.2).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Hoosiers average 307.1 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 296.7 the Golden Gophers allow.

When Indiana picks up more than 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 19 times, seven more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats