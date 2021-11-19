Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin's team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) have come on 100 carries, with one touchdown.
- He also averages 20.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 214 times this season, and he's handled 100 of those attempts (46.7%).
- The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Gaskin has averaged 32 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Jets, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gaskin has not run for a touchdown against the Jets.
- The Jets give up 133.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Gaskin ran the ball 14 times for 31 yards.
- He racked up 14 yards on one reeption.
- In his last three games, Gaskin has taken 46 carries for 101 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has added 10 receptions for 56 yards (18.7 per game).
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
100
46.7%
344
1
16
43.2%
3.4
Malcolm Brown
33
15.4%
125
1
7
18.9%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
41
19.2%
109
0
3
8.1%
2.7
Jacoby Brissett
18
8.4%
68
1
3
8.1%
3.8
