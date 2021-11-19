Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Myles Gaskin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes play in Week 11 when Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) meet the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin's team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) have come on 100 carries, with one touchdown.

He also averages 20.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 214 times this season, and he's handled 100 of those attempts (46.7%).

The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Gaskin has averaged 32 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Jets, 16.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin has not run for a touchdown against the Jets.

The Jets give up 133.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

The Jets have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Gaskin ran the ball 14 times for 31 yards.

He racked up 14 yards on one reeption.

In his last three games, Gaskin has taken 46 carries for 101 yards (33.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has added 10 receptions for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 100 46.7% 344 1 16 43.2% 3.4 Malcolm Brown 33 15.4% 125 1 7 18.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 41 19.2% 109 0 3 8.1% 2.7 Jacoby Brissett 18 8.4% 68 1 3 8.1% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive