Publish date:
NC State vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 43.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 54.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- NC State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack average 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange allow (24.4).
- NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per matchup (323.3).
- NC State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 323.3 yards.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-2-0 this season.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Orange rack up 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.9).
- When Syracuse puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Orange average 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (329.9).
- In games that Syracuse churns out more than 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Orange have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Syracuse
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
421.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
329.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
10
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
6