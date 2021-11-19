The No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 50.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 43.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 54.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the set total in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 6-4-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack average 7.8 more points per game (32.2) than the Orange allow (24.4).

NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange allow per matchup (323.3).

NC State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up more than 323.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for NC State at SISportsbook.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-2-0 this season.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Orange rack up 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.9).

When Syracuse puts up more than 18.9 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Orange average 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow per contest (329.9).

In games that Syracuse churns out more than 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Orange have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats