Nevada vs. Air Force College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Air Force's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 10.7 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points higher than the 45.9 average total in Falcons games this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Wolf Pack are 3-3 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- The Wolf Pack score 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons surrender (17.6).
- Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.6 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (287.5).
- When Nevada picks up more than 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this year.
- The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
- Air Force's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Falcons put up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (383.1).
- Air Force is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 383.1 yards.
- The Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Air Force
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.6
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
407.6
383.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
287.5
8
Giveaways
8
19
Takeaways
13