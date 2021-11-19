The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Air Force's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 10.7 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.9, 4.4 points more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points higher than the 45.9 average total in Falcons games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Wolf Pack score 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons surrender (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons allow per outing (287.5).

When Nevada picks up more than 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wolf Pack have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 13 takeaways .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 6-3-0 this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Falcons put up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack give up (24.2).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.2 points.

The Falcons average 24.5 more yards per game (407.6) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (383.1).

Air Force is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 383.1 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, 11 fewer times than the Wolf Pack have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats