November 19, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (6-4) will try to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • In 55.6% of Atlanta's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 47.
  • The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 48.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, New England is 6-4-0 this year.
  • The Patriots have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Patriots put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons give up (29.2).
  • New England is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.2 points.
  • The Patriots average just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (368.3).
  • New England is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 368.3 yards.
  • This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (8).
  • Atlanta has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Falcons have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots surrender.
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 17.7 points.
  • The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots give up (328.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 328.0 yards.
  • The Falcons have 13 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in four home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.
  • New England is 4-0 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four away games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

