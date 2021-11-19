The New England Patriots (6-4) will try to extend their four-game winning run when they meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11.

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 55.6% of Atlanta's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 47.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 48.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 6-4-0 this year.

The Patriots have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

New England's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Patriots put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Falcons give up (29.2).

New England is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Patriots average just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (368.3).

New England is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 368.3 yards.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times, six more than the Falcons' takeaways (8).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Falcons rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 17.7 the Patriots surrender.

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 17.7 points.

The Falcons average just 3.8 fewer yards per game (324.2) than the Patriots give up (328.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 328.0 yards.

The Falcons have 13 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

This year, in four home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

Falcons home games this season average 47.0 total points, which equals this outing's over/under.

New England is 4-0 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in four away games, New England has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

