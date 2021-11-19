The North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) and Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA opponents at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Odds for North Texas vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

North Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Florida International's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 69 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mean Green games this season is 61.5, 4.0 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 58.2 points, 0.7 more than the set total in this contest.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Mean Green put up 14.1 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Panthers allow (39.0).

The Mean Green collect 63.9 fewer yards per game (421.8), than the Panthers give up per matchup (485.7).

In games that North Texas piles up over 485.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this year Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10 points or more six times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Florida International's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 22.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Mean Green give up (30.0).

When Florida International records more than 30.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 377.1 yards per game, only 15.6 fewer than the 392.7 the Mean Green give up.

In games that Florida International piles up more than 392.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Mean Green's takeaways (14).

Season Stats