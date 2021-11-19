The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) will meet in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.1, is 2.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.8 points above the 50.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.5 points, equal to the set over/under for this game.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Irish put up just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow (30.2).

When Notre Dame records more than 30.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish collect 52.4 fewer yards per game (396.6), than the Yellow Jackets allow per matchup (449.0).

The Fighting Irish have 13 giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have 13 takeaways .

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 17.5 points or more.

Georgia Tech has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets score 28.8 points per game, 8.3 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (20.5).

Georgia Tech is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 40.6 more yards per game (402.4) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (361.8).

When Georgia Tech amasses more than 361.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have 12 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats