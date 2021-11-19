Big Ten foes will meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Michigan State's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 68.5.

The two teams combine to score 80.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.7 points per game, 25.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Buckeyes games have an average total of 63.9 points this season, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.5 total in this game is 14.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Spartans games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 19 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Buckeyes put up 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans allow (22.5).

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 106.0 more yards per game (550.0) than the Spartans give up per matchup (444.0).

When Ohio State amasses over 444.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (16).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread this year.

Michigan State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Spartans average 34.6 points per game, 14.4 more than the Buckeyes give up (20.2).

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Spartans rack up 449.9 yards per game, 81.0 more yards than the 368.9 the Buckeyes allow.

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 368.9 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (17).

