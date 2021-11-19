Big 12 rivals will clash when the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 72.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.2, 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The 59.5 over/under in this game is 7.9 points above the 51.6 average total in Cyclones games this season.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 4-6-0 this year.

This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sooners average 40.0 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones allow per outing (20.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Sooners rack up 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones give up per contest (306.4).

Oklahoma is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 306.4 yards.

The Sooners have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have 12 takeaways .

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Iowa State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Cyclones put up 8.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners surrender (24.5).

Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.

The Cyclones collect 50.0 more yards per game (434.7) than the Sooners allow per contest (384.7).

Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 384.7 yards.

This year the Cyclones have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (17).

Season Stats