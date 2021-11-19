Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Iowa State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 72.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 59.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.2, 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The 59.5 over/under in this game is 7.9 points above the 51.6 average total in Cyclones games this season.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 4-6-0 this year.
- This season, the Sooners have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Sooners average 40.0 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones allow per outing (20.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Sooners rack up 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones give up per contest (306.4).
- Oklahoma is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 306.4 yards.
- The Sooners have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have 12 takeaways .
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This season the Cyclones put up 8.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Sooners surrender (24.5).
- Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 24.5 points.
- The Cyclones collect 50.0 more yards per game (434.7) than the Sooners allow per contest (384.7).
- Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team totals over 384.7 yards.
- This year the Cyclones have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Iowa State
40.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
455.3
Avg. Total Yards
434.7
384.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.4
10
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
12