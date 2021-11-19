The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 56.5 points just twice this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 56.5 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 65.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.9 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 60.2 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 8-1-0 this season.

This season, the Cowboys have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score just 1.3 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Red Raiders allow (33.5).

When Oklahoma State records more than 33.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys average only 6.8 more yards per game (413.7), than the Red Raiders allow per matchup (406.9).

When Oklahoma State totals more than 406.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Red Raiders have forced 12.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This season the Red Raiders rack up 17.2 more points per game (33.6) than the Cowboys surrender (16.4).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team records more than 16.4 points.

The Red Raiders average 163.9 more yards per game (440.5) than the Cowboys allow (276.6).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team picks up more than 276.6 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats