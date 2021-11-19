SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of nine times.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 71.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 36.5 points or more.

Ole Miss has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Rebels score just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 35.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 522.2 yards per game, 63.6 more yards than the 458.6 the Commodores allow per outing.

When Ole Miss amasses over 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 36.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Commodores put up 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels allow (26.2).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.

The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.

The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats