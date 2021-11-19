Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of nine times.
  • Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Rebels games this season feature an average total of 71.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
  • In Ole Miss' 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 36.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rebels score just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
  • When Ole Miss puts up more than 35.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Rebels rack up 522.2 yards per game, 63.6 more yards than the 458.6 the Commodores allow per outing.
  • When Ole Miss amasses over 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
  • Vanderbilt has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 36.5 points or more.
  • Vanderbilt has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Commodores put up 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels allow (26.2).
  • Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.
  • The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.
  • The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

Ole MissStatsVanderbilt

36.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

26.2

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

522.2

Avg. Total Yards

297.7

427.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

7

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

14