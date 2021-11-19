Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss' games this season have gone over 64.5 points three of nine times.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 64.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Rebels games this season feature an average total of 71.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 36.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rebels score just 1.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Commodores allow (35.4).
- When Ole Miss puts up more than 35.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 522.2 yards per game, 63.6 more yards than the 458.6 the Commodores allow per outing.
- When Ole Miss amasses over 458.6 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Rebels have seven giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 14 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 36.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Commodores put up 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels allow (26.2).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.2 points.
- The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels give up.
- The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
522.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.7
427.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
7
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
14