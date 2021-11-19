Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,940 yards (294.0 ypg) on 271-of-412 passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 227 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 313.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Mahomes put together a 406-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 70.0% of his passes and throwing for five touchdowns.
  • Mahomes has put up 847 passing yards (282.3 ypg) on 84-of-135 with seven touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

Powered By Data Skrive