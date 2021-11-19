Publish date:
Penn State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Rutgers' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.
- The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in three chances).
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Nittany Lions score 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).
- When Penn State puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions collect only 7.0 more yards per game (379.9), than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (372.9).
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 372.9 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 17 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Rutgers' games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 5.9 more points per game (23.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).
- Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
- The Scarlet Knights average 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (351.7).
- Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 351.7 yards.
- This year the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
379.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.5
351.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.9
11
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
17