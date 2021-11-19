Big Ten foes will meet when the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Rutgers' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49 points per game average.

The 39.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 52.0 points per game in 2021, 5.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread once this season when favored by 17 points or more (in three chances).

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Nittany Lions score 3.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Scarlet Knights allow (22.7).

When Penn State puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions collect only 7.0 more yards per game (379.9), than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (372.9).

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 372.9 yards.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 5-4-0 this year.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 17 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Rutgers' games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 5.9 more points per game (23.0) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).

Rutgers is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 25.2 fewer yards per game (326.5) than the Nittany Lions allow per matchup (351.7).

Rutgers is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 351.7 yards.

This year the Scarlet Knights have 10 turnovers, seven fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (17).

Season Stats