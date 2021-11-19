Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • In 55.6% of New Orleans' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.1 points above the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 49.3, 6.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Philadelphia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Eagles score 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (19.8).
  • Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.
  • The Eagles collect only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1), than the Saints allow per matchup (337.8).
  • When Philadelphia totals over 337.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Saints.
  • New Orleans is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Saints have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Saints put up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 the Eagles allow.
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Saints average 321.1 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 349.5 the Eagles allow.
  • New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 349.5 yards.
  • The Saints have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
  • In four home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.1 points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • In away games, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in five away games, New Orleans has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.