The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 55.6% of New Orleans' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.1 points above the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 49.3, 6.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.

In 2020, games involving the Saints have averaged a total of 44.5 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Eagles score 25.7 points per game, 5.9 more than the Saints surrender per matchup (19.8).

Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.

The Eagles collect only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1), than the Saints allow per matchup (337.8).

When Philadelphia totals over 337.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Saints have 13 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Saints have an ATS record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

New Orleans has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Saints put up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 the Eagles allow.

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Saints average 321.1 yards per game, 28.4 fewer yards than the 349.5 the Eagles allow.

New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 349.5 yards.

The Saints have eight giveaways this season, while the Eagles have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Philadelphia has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

In four home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 51.1 points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (43).

In away games, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

Away from home, the Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, in five away games, New Orleans has hit the over twice.

This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

