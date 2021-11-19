ACC opponents will clash when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) face the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

In 44.4% of Virginia's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.

The two teams combine to average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.8 points more than the 53.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 8-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

The Panthers average 43.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Cavaliers surrender per outing (30.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.5 points.

The Panthers collect 531.0 yards per game, 69.1 more yards than the 461.9 the Cavaliers allow per outing.

When Pittsburgh piles up over 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cavaliers.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cavaliers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers allow (22.7).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 169.3 more yards per game (518.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (348.9).

In games that Virginia totals more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats