Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 66-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Virginia's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 66.
- The two teams combine to average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 12.8 points more than the 53.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cavaliers have averaged a total of 65.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 8-2-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- The Panthers average 43.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the Cavaliers surrender per outing (30.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.5 points.
- The Panthers collect 531.0 yards per game, 69.1 more yards than the 461.9 the Cavaliers allow per outing.
- When Pittsburgh piles up over 461.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cavaliers.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- Virginia's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cavaliers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers allow (22.7).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 169.3 more yards per game (518.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (348.9).
- In games that Virginia totals more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Panthers.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.5
531.0
Avg. Total Yards
518.2
348.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.9
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
11