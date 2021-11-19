The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup versus the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 5.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 6.2 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Boilermakers score just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (26.9).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.9 points.

The Boilermakers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats allow per contest (422.2).

Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 422.2 yards.

The Boilermakers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 11 points or more (in four chances).

Northwestern has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers give up (22.5).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Wildcats collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (359.2).

Northwestern is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 359.2 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).

Season Stats