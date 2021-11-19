Publish date:
Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 5.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Boilermakers games this season is 53.7, 6.2 points above Saturday's total of 47.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Boilermakers score just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (26.9).
- Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.9 points.
- The Boilermakers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8) than the Wildcats allow per contest (422.2).
- Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 422.2 yards.
- The Boilermakers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 11 points or more (in four chances).
- Northwestern has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers give up (22.5).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
- The Wildcats collect 27.8 fewer yards per game (331.4) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (359.2).
- Northwestern is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 359.2 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Boilermakers have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.1
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.9
416.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.4
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.2
15
Giveaways
19
14
Takeaways
15