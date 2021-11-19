Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 11 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) meet the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has passed for 2,358 yards (235.8 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (210-for-316), with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has added 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
  • Tannehill accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 316 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Tannehill averages 211.8 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Texans, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 213-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Tannehill added five carries for one yard while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • In his last three games, Tannehill has thrown for 621 yards (207.0 per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes (61-of-87), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

69

21.6%

41

567

3

7

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

9.7%

21

336

0

4

8.3%

Jeremy McNichols

33

10.3%

25

215

1

4

8.3%

