Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has passed for 2,358 yards (235.8 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (210-for-316), with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has added 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
- Tannehill accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 316 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Houston
- Tannehill averages 211.8 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Texans, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 213-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Tannehill added five carries for one yard while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- In his last three games, Tannehill has thrown for 621 yards (207.0 per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes (61-of-87), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
69
21.6%
41
567
3
7
14.6%
Julio Jones
31
9.7%
21
336
0
4
8.3%
Jeremy McNichols
33
10.3%
25
215
1
4
8.3%
