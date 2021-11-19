Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ryan Tannehill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South rivals take the field in Week 11 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) meet the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has passed for 2,358 yards (235.8 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (210-for-316), with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has added 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Tannehill accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 316 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Houston

Tannehill averages 211.8 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Texans, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 213-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Tannehill added five carries for one yard while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

In his last three games, Tannehill has thrown for 621 yards (207.0 per game) while completing 70.1% of his passes (61-of-87), with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 69 21.6% 41 567 3 7 14.6% Julio Jones 31 9.7% 21 336 0 4 8.3% Jeremy McNichols 33 10.3% 25 215 1 4 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive