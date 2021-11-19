The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 41 points five of 10 times.

In 88.9% of UNLV's games this season (8/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 41.

The two teams combine to score 49.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.9 more than the 41 total in this contest.

Aztecs games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 13.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Diego State is 5-4-1 this year.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aztecs rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Rebels allow (31.8).

When San Diego State scores more than 31.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect 79.1 fewer yards per game (332.1) than the Rebels allow per matchup (411.2).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals more than 411.2 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for San Diego State at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

UNLV has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Rebels score 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs allow (17.1).

UNLV is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.1 points.

The Rebels rack up 313.5 yards per game, just 7.8 more than the 305.7 the Aztecs give up.

When UNLV totals over 305.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This season the Rebels have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Aztecs' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats