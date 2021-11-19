Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will clash in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in six of nine games this season.
  • In 44.4% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 4.4 points fewer than the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 2.2 points more than Sunday's total of 45.
  • The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • San Francisco has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The 49ers average 24.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per outing the Jaguars surrender.
  • When San Francisco records more than 25.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars allow per outing.
  • In games that San Francisco picks up over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).
  • Jacksonville has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Jaguars put up 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).
  • The Jaguars collect 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers allow.
  • Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 331.4 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In five home games this year, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • San Francisco is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in four road games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).

