The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will clash in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in six of nine games this season.

In 44.4% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.

Sunday's over/under is 4.4 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.4 points fewer than the 49.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.2, 2.2 points more than Sunday's total of 45.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The 49ers average 24.0 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per outing the Jaguars surrender.

When San Francisco records more than 25.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The 49ers collect 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars allow per outing.

In games that San Francisco picks up over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Jaguars put up 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).

The Jaguars collect 332.7 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 331.4 the 49ers allow.

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up over 331.4 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

In five home games this year, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

San Francisco is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in four road games, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).

