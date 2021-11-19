It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) against the New York Giants (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.

New York's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Monday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.9 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this season.

The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more so far this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up seven more points per game (31) than the Giants surrender (24).

Tampa Bay is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants allow per matchup (372.4).

Tampa Bay is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 372.4 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).

Giants stats and trends

New York has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Giants score 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).

When New York puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers allow.

In games that New York piles up more than 334 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this season.

The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of four games at home.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

This season away from home, New York is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

In four road games this year, New York has gone over the total three times.

Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

