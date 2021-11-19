Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) against the New York Giants (3-6) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.9 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.9 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this season.
  • The Buccaneers have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up seven more points per game (31) than the Giants surrender (24).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants allow per matchup (372.4).
  • Tampa Bay is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up over 372.4 yards.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants have takeaways (14).
  • New York has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • This season, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Giants score 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).
  • When New York puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers allow.
  • In games that New York piles up more than 334 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, at home this season.
  • The Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of four games at home.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • This season away from home, New York is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • In four road games this year, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.4 total points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

