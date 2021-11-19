Big 12 opponents will clash when the TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for TCU vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 64.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 15.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 78.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13.9 more than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 58.8, 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .

The 58.1 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

TCU's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs score 29.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (44.1).

TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44.1 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 59.3 fewer yards per game (432.1), than the Jayhawks give up per outing (491.4).

In games that TCU churns out more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kansas has two wins against the spread.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 21 points or more (in six chances).

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks rack up 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (34.3).

The Jayhawks collect 144.5 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (462.2).

This year the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (13).

Season Stats