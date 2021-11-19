Publish date:
TCU vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for TCU vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 64.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 15.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 78.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13.9 more than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 58.8, 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64.5 .
- The 58.1 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 6.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs score 29.9 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (44.1).
- TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 59.3 fewer yards per game (432.1), than the Jayhawks give up per outing (491.4).
- In games that TCU churns out more than 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Kansas has two wins against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 21 points or more (in six chances).
- Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks rack up 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (34.3).
- The Jayhawks collect 144.5 fewer yards per game (317.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (462.2).
- This year the Jayhawks have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|Kansas
29.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.1
432.1
Avg. Total Yards
317.7
462.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
491.4
13
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
12