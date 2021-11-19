The Houston Texans (1-8) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 11 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-2).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of 10 times.

Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 42 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 6.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-3-0 this year.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Titans average 27.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per outing the Texans surrender.

When Tennessee puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Titans collect 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans give up per matchup.

Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 385.9 yards.

The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 14 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Texans put up 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).

The Texans average 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up (366.5).

The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, at home.

In five home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

This season, Titans home games average 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, in away games.

This season, in five away games, Houston has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

