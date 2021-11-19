Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Texans (1-8) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 11 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-2).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of 10 times.
  • Houston's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 42 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 6.1 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 45.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-3-0 this year.
  • Tennessee has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans average 27.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per outing the Texans surrender.
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Titans collect 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans give up per matchup.
  • Tennessee is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 385.9 yards.
  • The Titans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 14 takeaways.
  • Houston has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year the Texans put up 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).
  • The Texans average 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up (366.5).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread, and 4-1 overall, at home.
  • In five home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Titans home games average 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in five away games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Texans away games this season is 46.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

