Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in five of 10 games this season.
- South Alabama's games have gone over 62 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.
- The 52.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.
- The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62 over/under in this game is 10.2 points above the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 28 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Volunteers average 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Volunteers average 450.5 yards per game, 129.6 more yards than the 320.9 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
- When Tennessee totals over 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year the Jaguars put up 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers allow (29.5).
- When South Alabama puts up more than 29.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Jaguars collect 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow per outing (424.9).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Alabama
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.0
424.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
11
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
22