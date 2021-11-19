It'll be the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) against the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) in college football play at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in five of 10 games this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 62 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 62.5 points per game average.

The 52.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 62 over/under in this contest.

The Volunteers and their opponents score an average of 61.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62 over/under in this game is 10.2 points above the 51.8 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 28 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

The Volunteers average 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).

When Tennessee puts up more than 23.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 450.5 yards per game, 129.6 more yards than the 320.9 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

When Tennessee totals over 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Jaguars put up 3.1 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Volunteers allow (29.5).

When South Alabama puts up more than 29.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Jaguars collect 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow per outing (424.9).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).

Season Stats