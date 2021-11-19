Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Terry McLaurin will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has hauled in 49 passes for a team-high 632 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 70.2 yards per game.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 84 of his team's 312 passing attempts this season, or 26.9% of the target share.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • McLaurin is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Panthers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • McLaurin put together a 59-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
  • McLaurin has hauled in 16 passes (27 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

Adam Humphries

30

9.6%

21

225

0

1

3.2%

