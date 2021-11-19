Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has hauled in 49 passes for a team-high 632 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 70.2 yards per game.
- McLaurin has been the target of 84 of his team's 312 passing attempts this season, or 26.9% of the target share.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- McLaurin is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Panthers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- McLaurin put together a 59-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
- McLaurin has hauled in 16 passes (27 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
Adam Humphries
30
9.6%
21
225
0
1
3.2%
