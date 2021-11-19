Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's stat line reveals 62 catches for 747 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 74.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 89 times.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.7% (89 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 270.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 119-yard performance against the Raiders last week on eight catches while being targeted 10 times.
- In his last three games, Kelce has put up 71.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 24 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
89
20.7%
62
747
5
7
12.1%
Tyreek Hill
111
25.9%
75
855
8
14
24.1%
Mecole Hardman
56
13.1%
40
399
1
9
15.5%
Byron Pringle
30
7.0%
22
301
3
1
1.7%
Powered By Data Skrive