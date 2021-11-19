Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's stat line reveals 62 catches for 747 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 74.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 89 times.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.7% (89 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 119-yard performance against the Raiders last week on eight catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • In his last three games, Kelce has put up 71.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 24 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

