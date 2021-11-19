Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) hit the field in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Lawrence has racked up 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while going 192-for-331 (58.0% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 331 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 225.4 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Lawrence put together a 162-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 45.7% of his pass attempts.

Lawrence added five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.

Lawrence has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 ypg), completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games.

He has tacked on 48 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1%

