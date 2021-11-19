Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Lawrence has racked up 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while going 192-for-331 (58.0% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 331 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 225.4 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Lawrence put together a 162-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 45.7% of his pass attempts.
- Lawrence added five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.
- Lawrence has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 ypg), completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 48 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
66
19.8%
38
434
3
8
29.6%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Laviska Shenault Jr.
57
17.1%
35
358
0
3
11.1%
Powered By Data Skrive