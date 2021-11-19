Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) hit the field in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Lawrence has racked up 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while going 192-for-331 (58.0% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 331 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 225.4 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Lawrence put together a 162-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 45.7% of his pass attempts.
  • Lawrence added five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Lawrence has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 ypg), completing 54.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 48 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive