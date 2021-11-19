There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Tagovailoa has recorded 1,198 passing yards (119.8 per game) while going 111-for-170 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 62 rushing yards on 18 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 6.2 yards per game.

The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 24.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

Tagovailoa averages 4.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jets, 251.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa has not thrown for a touchdown against the Jets over that time.

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's worst pass defense (299.3 yards allowed per game).

The Jets have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Tagovailoa completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 158 yards.

Tagovailoa tacked on three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 363 yards while completing 55.8% of his passes (29-of-52), with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (121.0 per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 10 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive