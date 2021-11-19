Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Tagovailoa has recorded 1,198 passing yards (119.8 per game) while going 111-for-170 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 62 rushing yards on 18 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 6.2 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 24.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • Tagovailoa averages 4.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jets, 251.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa has not thrown for a touchdown against the Jets over that time.
  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's worst pass defense (299.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Tagovailoa completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 158 yards.
  • Tagovailoa tacked on three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 363 yards while completing 55.8% of his passes (29-of-52), with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (121.0 per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 10 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive