Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Tagovailoa has recorded 1,198 passing yards (119.8 per game) while going 111-for-170 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 62 rushing yards on 18 carries (with three touchdowns), averaging 6.2 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 24.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- Tagovailoa averages 4.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jets, 251.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa has not thrown for a touchdown against the Jets over that time.
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's worst pass defense (299.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Tagovailoa completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 158 yards.
- Tagovailoa tacked on three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 363 yards while completing 55.8% of his passes (29-of-52), with zero touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (121.0 per game).
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 10 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
