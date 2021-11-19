AAC foes will do battle when the Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-0 AAC) face the South Florida Bulls (2-8, 0-0 AAC) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of South Florida's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 71.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.0 more than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 62.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year, the Green Wave put up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls give up (35.4).

The Green Wave rack up 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7), than the Bulls give up per contest (486.6).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (16).

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Bulls rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave give up (36.1).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.

The Bulls collect 87.6 fewer yards per game (359.1) than the Green Wave give up per contest (446.7).

The Bulls have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats