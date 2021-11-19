Publish date:
Tulane vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of South Florida's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 9.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 71.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.0 more than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Green Wave games this season is 62.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Green Wave put up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls give up (35.4).
- The Green Wave rack up 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7), than the Bulls give up per contest (486.6).
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (16).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 6-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Bulls rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave give up (36.1).
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.
- The Bulls collect 87.6 fewer yards per game (359.1) than the Green Wave give up per contest (446.7).
- The Bulls have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Green Wave have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|South Florida
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.1
36.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
368.7
Avg. Total Yards
359.1
446.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
486.6
20
Giveaways
19
13
Takeaways
16