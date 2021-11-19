The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup against the Temple Owls (3-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 55.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Golden Hurricane score 13.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Owls allow (36.8).

The Golden Hurricane average 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls give up per contest (395.8).

When Tulsa picks up more than 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Owls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (28.8).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.8 points.

The Owls rack up 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.

When Temple picks up over 386.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Season Stats