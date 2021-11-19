Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- Temple and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have scored an average of 55.9 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.0 points, 3.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Golden Hurricane score 13.3 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Owls allow (36.8).
- The Golden Hurricane average 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls give up per contest (395.8).
- When Tulsa picks up more than 395.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Owls have forced (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Owls put up 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane allow (28.8).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.8 points.
- The Owls rack up 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- When Temple picks up over 386.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Temple
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
28.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
432.2
Avg. Total Yards
295.9
386.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
395.8
19
Giveaways
17
13
Takeaways
11