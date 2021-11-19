Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Conklin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 11 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) play the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has recorded 353 receiving yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 49 targets.
  • So far this season, 14.4% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Conklin's way.
  • Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his six matchups against the Packers, Conklin's zero receiving yards average is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
  • The 221.0 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Conklin's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

