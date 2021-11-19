In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Conklin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 11 when Conklin and the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) play the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has recorded 353 receiving yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 49 targets.

So far this season, 14.4% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Conklin's way.

Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his six matchups against the Packers, Conklin's zero receiving yards average is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.

The 221.0 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.

Conklin's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

