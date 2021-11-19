Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin has recorded 353 receiving yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 49 targets.
- So far this season, 14.4% of the 341 passes thrown by his team have gone Conklin's way.
- Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his six matchups against the Packers, Conklin's zero receiving yards average is 38.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
- The 221.0 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Conklin put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Conklin's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 113 yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
K.J. Osborn
41
12.0%
29
341
2
2
5.3%
Powered By Data Skrive