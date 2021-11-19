Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Author:

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has 75 catches (111 targets) and paces the Chiefs with 855 receiving yards (85.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hill's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Hill was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Hill's 39 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 214 yards (71.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

