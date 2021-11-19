Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Tyrod Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Taylor and the Houston Texans (1-8) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has 656 passing yards (72.9 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 78 rushing yards (8.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Taylor accounts for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 87 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor threw for zero passing yards, 237.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans are conceding 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 outing against the Dolphins, Taylor had 240 yards while completing 55.8% of his passes with three interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Taylor has racked up 240 passing yards (80.0 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage (24-for-43) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

84

28.2%

57

641

2

8

25.0%

Chris Conley

17

5.7%

10

196

1

0

0.0%

Nico Collins

22

7.4%

15

191

0

1

3.1%

