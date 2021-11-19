Before Tyrod Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Taylor and the Houston Texans (1-8) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans (8-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has 656 passing yards (72.9 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 78 rushing yards (8.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Taylor accounts for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 87 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor threw for zero passing yards, 237.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans are conceding 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 outing against the Dolphins, Taylor had 240 yards while completing 55.8% of his passes with three interceptions.

He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry on the ground.

Taylor has racked up 240 passing yards (80.0 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage (24-for-43) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 84 28.2% 57 641 2 8 25.0% Chris Conley 17 5.7% 10 196 1 0 0.0% Nico Collins 22 7.4% 15 191 0 1 3.1%

