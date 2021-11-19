Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has 656 passing yards (72.9 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 78 rushing yards (8.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Texans have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Taylor accounts for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 17 of his 87 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor threw for zero passing yards, 237.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans are conceding 287.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 outing against the Dolphins, Taylor had 240 yards while completing 55.8% of his passes with three interceptions.
- He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry on the ground.
- Taylor has racked up 240 passing yards (80.0 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage (24-for-43) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
84
28.2%
57
641
2
8
25.0%
Chris Conley
17
5.7%
10
196
1
0
0.0%
Nico Collins
22
7.4%
15
191
0
1
3.1%
